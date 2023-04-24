Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart

A woman told police she found the man standing next to a child in the aisle with his hand down his pants.
The man appeared to be masturbating while standing next to a 1-year-old child in the aisle at Walmart, according to a witness.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly tried to take a child and then was found masturbating near another child in the aisle of a Walmart south of Nashville.

According to the arrest report, the manager of the Walmart at 5824 Nolensville Pike alerted officers to reports of an attempted kidnapping in progress. The officer spoke with a mother who said a man lunged at her 1-year-old and was also seen standing next to the child with his hand in his pants. The mother believed the man was masturbating.

Officers searched the store and found the man, 30-year-old Jairo Castro-Lara, in the shoe aisle and he was identified by the victims. Video surveillance was not available for the aisle where the alleged incidents happened, but did place Castro-Lara in the area at the time in question, according to the report.

Castro-Lara was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He remains in custody on a $257,000 bond.

