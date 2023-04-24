Gov. Lee celebrates passage of ‘full legislative agenda’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 2023 legislative session came to a close on Friday, and Gov. Bill Lee is commending members of Tennessee’s congress for their efforts.

In February, Gov. Lee revealed his plan for the state during his State of the State address, which included a massive overhaul of Tennessee’s interstates and infrastructure, a promise to invest in school teachers and improve education, and assistance to law enforcement agencies in hiring and training skilled officers and troopers.

Governor Lee announced on Monday that his full agenda was passed during this legislative session and thanked Tennessee’s lawmakers for their diligence as the state continues to experience record growth.

“To prepare Tennessee for continued growth and prosperity, we’ve made strategic investments to cut taxes, strengthen our workforce, ensure educational opportunity, and modernize transportation infrastructure across our state,” said Lee. “I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to pass conservative measures and maintain Tennessee’s reputation for strong fiscal stewardship.”

In a release on Monday, Governor Lee outlined the key measures of his plan that were passed this year:

$3 billion to the Transportation Modernization Fund to alleviate urban congestion and fund rural road projects across the state, which includes $750 million allocated to each of Tennessee’s four TDOT regions.

More than $400 million in tax cuts for Tennessee families and businesses through the Tennessee Works Tax Act , one of the largest tax relief measures in Tennessee history.

$30 million for more than 100 Homeland Security agents across all 95 counties to serve Tennesseans and students in both public and non-public schools.

$330 million in shared savings under our first-in-the-nation TennCare Medicaid waiver will help provide for the health of mothers and infants in our most vulnerable communities, providing care at no additional burden to Tennessee taxpayers.

$30 million addition to the TN Law Enforcement Hiring, Training, and Recruitment Program.

Improve and expand three additional state natural areas, build two new park lodges, complete four more outdoor trails and create four new state parks.

Although the legislative session ended on Friday, April 21, Governor Lee asserted that he will call for the General Assembly to convene for a special session in the coming days to address public safety. This stems from his desire to make it harder for weapons to fall into the hands of dangerous people.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.