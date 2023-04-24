First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably Mild Week with Some Rain

Patchy frost is possible once again tonight.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Unseasonably mild weather’s on the way this week. Showers will arrive as soon as Wednesday.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

It’ll be a beautiful afternoon across the Mid State. Count on lots of sunshine and just a few clouds. Temperatures will rebound into the low-mid 60s for most.

Tonight, a few patches of frost will form again, although it won’t be nearly as widespread as the frost we had this morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s and 40s as some high clouds move in.

Tuesday will be variably cloudy and milder. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

Thicker clouds are likely Wednesday. A few light showers will slide through the area.

Rain will increase in coverage Wednesday night into early Thursday. Some drying is likely arriving from west to east Thursday afternoon.

Friday, rain will exit early. The afternoon and evening look dry right now.

Showers will be likely in Nashville by Wednesday and linger for a while.
Showers will be likely in Nashville by Wednesday and linger for a while.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

After a dry start to Saturday, another batch of showers will move through. There could be some brief heavy downpours with a cold front.

A few showers will linger into Sunday, too, as cooler weather takes over once again.

