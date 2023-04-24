First Alert Forecast: Turning Unsettled by Mid-Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Unseasonably mild weather is on the way this week. Showers should arrive as soon as Wednesday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

It will be a beautiful afternoon across the Mid State. Count on lots of sunshine and just a few clouds. Temperatures will rebound into the low-mid 60s for most.

Tonight, a few patches of frost will form again, although it will not be nearly as widespread as the frost we had this morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s and 40s as some high clouds move in.

Tuesday will be variably cloudy and milder. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

Thicker clouds are likely Wednesday. A few light showers will slide through the area.

Rain will increase in coverage Wednesday night into early Thursday. Some drying is likely arriving from west to east Thursday afternoon.

Friday, the rain will exit early. The afternoon and evening look dry right now.

THIS WEEKEND:

After a dry start to Saturday, another batch of showers will move through. There could be some brief heavy downpours with a cold front.

A few showers will linger into Sunday, too, as cooler weather takes over once again.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.