First Alert Forecast: A Cooler Week Ahead With Rain at Times

The frost advisory continues across the Mid State until 8 AM this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon on what will be a day where temperatures stall out in the low to mid 60s. More clouds build in tonight with lows dropping to near 40 by tomorrow morning. I wouldn’t totally rule out some patchy frost in higher elevations.

Clouds mostly win out for the day tomorrow, though we may try and get some late day sunshine. Highs in the afternoon top off in the upper 60s again.

A few more showers are expected on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Off and on showers continue into our Thursday with a rumble of thunder in one or two spots as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A couple of showers will continue into Friday morning, but the afternoon is looking dry with highs back near 70 for the day. We may even try for some late day clearing.

Another storm system brings us rain Saturday afternoon and evening and into early on Sunday before we dry out for the back half of the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday drop back into the 60s.

