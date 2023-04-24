Fire destroys home in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews battled a damaging house fire in White House Sunday evening, according to Smokey Barn News.

The fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to a home on Larkspur Court off Tyree Springs Road, SBN reports. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and it reportedly took on heavy damage.

A home in White House was engulfed in flames on Sunday night. (Smokey Barn News)

Several departments arrived on the scene including the White House Fire Department, the White House Police Department, and Robertson County EMA and EMS. Crews worked to put out the fire and reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

