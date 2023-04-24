NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire shut down College Street in Clarksville early Monday morning.

LimitLess Automotive occupies 1345 College Street, according to Google Maps. That’s the address Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to around 2:38 a.m. Monday.

The building is about one mile away from Austin Peay State University.

The Clarksville Police Department closed College Street between Kraft Street and Old Trenton Road while crews battled the flames.

CPD said it was unclear how long the road would be shut down and warned drivers to avoid the area.

Fire closes major Clarksville road Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin Peay State University. (Clarksville Police Department)

