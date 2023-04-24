Fire closes major Clarksville road

Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin Peay State University.
Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin Peay State University.
Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin Peay State University.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire shut down College Street in Clarksville early Monday morning.

LimitLess Automotive occupies 1345 College Street, according to Google Maps. That’s the address Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to around 2:38 a.m. Monday.

The building is about one mile away from Austin Peay State University.

The Clarksville Police Department closed College Street between Kraft Street and Old Trenton Road while crews battled the flames.

CPD said it was unclear how long the road would be shut down and warned drivers to avoid the area.

Fire closes major Clarksville road Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin...
Fire closes major Clarksville road Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin Peay State University.(Clarksville Police Department)
Fire closes major Clarksville road Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin...
Fire closes major Clarksville road Crews responded to a fire about one mile away from Austin Peay State University.(Clarksville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
Fatal shooting scene
Two men dead after shooting at hookah bar in South Nashville
Fatal crash near Adams
One dead following fatal crash near Adams
The 5-month-old was found minutes after the alert was issued.
Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old girl found safe
No parking signs were scattered along the 26.2-mile course.
Dozens of vehicles parked on Nashville marathon route towed overnight

Latest News

Two killed in shooting at hookah bar
Two killed in shooting at hookah bar
Overturned semi-truck
Semi-truck overturns, shuts down lanes on I-40
Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening news update
wsmv news update
Sunday morning News Update