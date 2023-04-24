Eaglets entangled in fishing line captured by nature cam at Dale Hollow Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two eaglets on a live nature camera at Dale Hollow Lake have been entangled by what seems to be a fishing line.

Over the weekend, viewers of the Dale Hollow Eagle Camera live stream noticed one or both eaglets were entangled in the fishing line and their mother attempting to get them free.

This camera is capturing the life cycle of American Bald Eagles, Obey and River, and eaglets DH17 and DH18, according to DHEC.

“This eagle’s nest is located on Dale Hollow Lake, a 30,000-acre reservoir located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line,” DHEC reminds its viewers. “Eagles are being viewed in their natural habitat and viewers may witness attacks by barred owls, other eagles, and could see injury and/or death of one of the eagles and/or their young eaglets.”

During the live stream of the nest on Dale Hollow Lake, at around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, their mother can be seen attempting to detangle one of the eaglets caught in the fishing line in their nest.

Monday morning at around 7:53 a.m., the eaglets can be seen still entangled by the fishing line in their nest.

Eaglets entangled in fishing line, Dale Hollow Eagle Cam (Dale Hollow Eagle Cam)

“The Dale Hollow Lake Marina Operator’s Association in cooperation with the Friends of Dale Hollow Lake, installed a camera through one of their project’s strongest supporters, Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative will provide 24/7 live video feeds from a nest that has produced over 12 baby eagles in the past six years,” according to Dale Hollow Eagle Cam’s website.

“The Dale Hollow Lake American Bald Eagle website was produced, where interested viewers can watch the various stages of the eagle’s life such as nest building, egg laying, egg hatching, and eagle fledging. The project is a cooperative, non-profit educational opportunity for the Upper Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake Region.”

Find the most recent live stream from the nest camera below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.