Drake reschedules Nashville tour date, adds new show

The rapper is now performing at Bridgestone Arena this fall.
Drake (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Drake (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena announced Drake has rescheduled his summer tour stop in Nashville.

In addition to the date change, Drake added another Nashville show to his “It’s All A Blur” tour. Additional shows were also added to cities like New York and Texas.

Originally slated for June 19, the rapper will now perform alongside 21 Savage at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 1 and 2.

The arena announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Tickets for the new show on Oct. 1 will be available on April 28.

The tour kicks off in Memphis on June 29, nearly two weeks past its original start date. This will be Drake’s first tour since the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour in 2018.

For information on tour dates and ticket sales, visit the tour’s website.

