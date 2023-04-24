Dog rescued from cave in Grainger County

A dog was rescued from a cave by the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department, Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.
Dog rescued from cave in Grainger County(Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - A late-night rescue had a happy outcome Sunday night, according to a release from the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were sent out to rescue a dog named Shaker that had fallen into a cave.

A dog was rescued from a cave by the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department, Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.

Jacob Reed, the owner of the dog, said that Shaker had smelled a raccoon and fell down in the cave when the animal tried to run.

“He got in there and when we first found him he was just laying here he couldn’t get up or nothing,” said Reed.

Officials said the dog fell 50 to 75 feet, and crews were helped by the Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Mine Rescue Association.

First responders, all of which were volunteer, used trees as anchors and rappelled into the cave to harness Shaker in and eventually bring him to safety.

After being pulled out of the 75 foot cave, Reed said his dog Shaker was shockingly unharmed.

“We got him home gave him some water and fed him and he was pouncing around like nothing even happened. Put him on a treadmill and making sure everything was working good and he was as good as he was before we left,” said Reed.

Reed said those first responders likely saved Shakers life.

