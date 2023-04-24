Car crashes through yard of East Nashville home, driver seriously hurt

Driver went through a fence, across a front yard and crashed into the home’s front porch before the car overturned.
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing through a yard of a home Monday...
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing through a yard of a home Monday morning.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the front porch of an East Nashville home Monday morning.

Metro Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The crash happened when the driver lost control of their car around 5:30 a.m. on Riverside Drive. They went through a fence, drove across a front yard and into the home’s front porch, where the car flipped on its side.

“It sounded almost like thunder,” Todd Norris, who lives nearby, said. “I couldn’t really tell what had happened because there were so many cars around but just knew it was something pretty significant.”

Metro Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

Neighbors told WSMV4 speeding is a regular problem on Riverside Drive, but investigators couldn’t definitely say it was a contributing factor in the crash.

“Obviously it only takes a second for something really bad to happen, but I think anyone who lives along this street can tell you people drive pretty fast,” Norris said. “Hopefully it’s nothing that’s going to be fatal, I mean it literally could have just been a deer in the road that he just didn’t want to hit.”

Metro Police say the driver was the only individual in the car.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
Fatal shooting scene
Two men dead after shooting at hookah bar in South Nashville
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Fatal crash near Adams
One dead following fatal crash near Adams
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart

Latest News

Nashville McDonald’s employee accused of groping teen working drive-thru
Nashville McDonald’s employee accused of groping teen working drive-thru
3-year-old found wandering outside in dirty diaper; mother arrested
3-year-old found wandering outside in dirty diaper; mother arrested
'Tennessee three' meets pres. Biden at White House
'Tennessee three' meets pres. Biden at White House
Drake pushes concert back & adds another show
Drake pushes concert back & adds another show