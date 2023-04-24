Car crashes through yard of East Nashville home, driver seriously hurt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the front porch of an East Nashville home Monday morning.

Metro Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The crash happened when the driver lost control of their car around 5:30 a.m. on Riverside Drive. They went through a fence, drove across a front yard and into the home’s front porch, where the car flipped on its side.

“It sounded almost like thunder,” Todd Norris, who lives nearby, said. “I couldn’t really tell what had happened because there were so many cars around but just knew it was something pretty significant.”

Metro Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

Neighbors told WSMV4 speeding is a regular problem on Riverside Drive, but investigators couldn’t definitely say it was a contributing factor in the crash.

“Obviously it only takes a second for something really bad to happen, but I think anyone who lives along this street can tell you people drive pretty fast,” Norris said. “Hopefully it’s nothing that’s going to be fatal, I mean it literally could have just been a deer in the road that he just didn’t want to hit.”

Metro Police say the driver was the only individual in the car.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.