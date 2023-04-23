Suspect at large following overnight Nashville shooting

The shooting involved two victims, according to police.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overnight Nashville shooting has left at least one person critically injured.

The shooting was reported at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on 711 Hill Avenue, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said two adult victims were involved in the shooting and the suspect is not currently in custody.

No further information was released.

