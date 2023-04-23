One dead following fatal crash near Adams

The driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a CEMC bucket truck.
Fatal crash near Adams
Fatal crash near Adams(Smokey Barn News)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died following a crash in front of Jo Byrns High School early Sunday morning, according to Smokey Barn News.

At around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle took on extensive damage after reportedly hitting a Cumberland Electric bucket truck on Highway 41.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a CEMC bucket truck.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a CEMC bucket truck.(Smokey Barn News)

The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, SBN reports.

CEMC crews inside the bucket truck were working to restore power at that location after a tree fell on power lines and blocked the highway. SBN said the workers were not injured in the crash.

The highway closed following the crash and reopened at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 killed in crash in Moore County
Fire at Avalon Apartments in Hermitage
Nashville fire crews battle heavy smoke, flames at apartment in Hermitage
Daryl Hayes
Church members in shock about pastor’s arrest on child sex charges
Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower

Latest News

wsmv news update
Sunday morning News Update
Fatal house fire in Nashville claims one life.
Nashville fire crews investigate fatal East Nashville house fire
wsmv missing child found
Missing 5-month-old girl found safe
wsmv fatal shooting
Fatal shooting in Nashville