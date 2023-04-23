One dead following fatal crash near Adams

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died following a crash in front of Jo Byrns High School early Sunday morning, according to Smokey Barn News.

At around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle took on extensive damage after reportedly hitting a Cumberland Electric bucket truck on Highway 41.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a CEMC bucket truck. (Smokey Barn News)

The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, SBN reports.

CEMC crews inside the bucket truck were working to restore power at that location after a tree fell on power lines and blocked the highway. SBN said the workers were not injured in the crash.

The highway closed following the crash and reopened at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation.

