One dead following fatal crash near Adams
The driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a CEMC bucket truck.
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died following a crash in front of Jo Byrns High School early Sunday morning, according to Smokey Barn News.
At around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle took on extensive damage after reportedly hitting a Cumberland Electric bucket truck on Highway 41.
The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, SBN reports.
CEMC crews inside the bucket truck were working to restore power at that location after a tree fell on power lines and blocked the highway. SBN said the workers were not injured in the crash.
The highway closed following the crash and reopened at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.