Nashville fire crews investigate fatal East Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are investigating a house fire in East Nashville after discovering a deceased victim inside.

A smoke alarm call was reported at 1709 Marsden Avenue on Sunday morning, according to NFD. Crews discovered a fire in the back bedroom upon arrival.

NFD crews were dispatched to a smoke alarm call at 1709 Marsden Drive. A fire was found in a back bedroom when crews arrived. Smoke had overtaken the home and one resident was able to get out safely. The second resident was found in the home deceased. Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/0iq6uiYotf — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 23, 2023

One resident escaped the fire safely, but NFD said the second resident was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

