Nashville fire crews investigate fatal East Nashville house fire
One person was found dead inside the home, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are investigating a house fire in East Nashville after discovering a deceased victim inside.
A smoke alarm call was reported at 1709 Marsden Avenue on Sunday morning, according to NFD. Crews discovered a fire in the back bedroom upon arrival.
One resident escaped the fire safely, but NFD said the second resident was found dead inside the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
