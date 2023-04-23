Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alex Freedle, right, was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.
Portland father, coach dies in I-65 crash involving 4 semis
Michele Flynn, 69, was arrested Thursday for allegedly disrupting a House session.
Protester arrested after allegedly shouting during Tennessee House session
Fire at Tanger Outlets construction site
Fire reported at under-construction Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Robert Capes
Dickson County middle school teacher charged with sexual battery
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 killed in crash in Moore County

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Biden says US embassy evacuation in Sudan completed
Temperatures will drop into the 30s for Southern Kentucky leading to patchy areas of frost.
First Alert Forecast: Cool Nights Ahead
Five years since Antioch Waffle House shooting
Five years since Antioch Waffle House shooting
People jump from balcony to survive apartment fire
People jump from balcony to survive apartment fire