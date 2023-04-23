NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large crowd blocked traffic on Nolensville Pike near Haywood Lane on Saturday evening.

Traffic was backed up from the Nashville Zoo to Fairlane Park due to the crowd. Witnesses on the scene told our crews that they were there for a block party.

Officials received a call about the crowd around 6:30 on Saturday evening. Since then, officers have been trying to clear the street.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials were able to mostly clear the streets of the people.

Officials said that the crowd started in the parking lots of private businesses and then grew out onto the streets. They said the gathering was unsanctioned.

