Large crowd blocked traffic on Nolensville Pike


Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large crowd blocked traffic on Nolensville Pike near Haywood Lane on Saturday evening.

Traffic was backed up from the Nashville Zoo to Fairlane Park due to the crowd. Witnesses on the scene told our crews that they were there for a block party.

Officials received a call about the crowd around 6:30 on Saturday evening. Since then, officers have been trying to clear the street.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials were able to mostly clear the streets of the people.

Officials said that the crowd started in the parking lots of private businesses and then grew out onto the streets. They said the gathering was unsanctioned.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Freedle, right, was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.
Portland father, coach dies in I-65 crash involving 4 semis
Fire at Tanger Outlets construction site
Fire reported at under-construction Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Michele Flynn, 69, was arrested Thursday for allegedly disrupting a House session.
Protester arrested after allegedly shouting during Tennessee House session
Robert Capes
Dickson County middle school teacher charged with sexual battery
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 killed in crash in Moore County

Latest News

Temperatures will drop into the 30s for Southern Kentucky leading to patchy areas of frost.
First Alert Forecast: Cool Nights Ahead
Major damage at Hermitage apartments after fire
Major damage at Hermitage apartments after fire
Fire at Avalon Apartments in Hermitage
4296 Murfreesboro Road
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Wayne Co. for residents affected by March tornadoes