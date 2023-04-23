First Alert Forecast: Frosty Monday morning and cool days ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cooler than normal weather sticks around for the next week as highs only reach the upper 60s most days and lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Another cool day across the Midstate with highs only climbing to the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures should be around 75º for this time of April. It will get even colder overnight as lows fall to the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. Monday. Be sure to cover any plants you want to protect and remember to bring any outdoor pets inside tonight.

Frost Advisory (none)

After a cold start, Monday afternoon will feature plenty of bright sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with increasing clouds. Expect highs in the upper 60s and an overnight shower can’t be ruled out.

Rain chances will increase heading into Wednesday morning. Expect morning showers with drying in the afternoon. Highs remain in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

On Thursday, we could see a few scattered thunderstorms mixed in with some more rain showers throughout the day. As of now, it’s not looking severe, but some rumbles of thunder could be likely.

That rain will linger into Friday morning. However, Friday will be a little warmer as highs try to climb to 70º.

It looks like some scattered rain showers will stick around into the weekend, too.

