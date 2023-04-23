First Alert Forecast: Frost Tonight & A Cooler Week Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Frost is possible tonight followed by below average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Widespread lows in the 30s under clear skies will bring a chance of frost for all of the Mid State. (WSMV)

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. Monday. Be sure to cover any plants you want to protect and remember to bring any outdoor pets inside tonight. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s all across the Mid State so it will be a chilly start to the work week.

Temperatures rise pretty quickly by the afternoon. Highs for the day will top out in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the 60s once again. Rain chances increase after Tuesday.

Showers are possible to start off the day Wednesday. Showers may push out by mid-afternoon and highs remain in the middle 60s.

Showers and storms are once again possible for the second half of Thursday. The threat of severe weather looks very low.

Some showers linger into Friday morning, but it likely doesn’t rain all day. Highs will be closer to 70 on Friday.

Showers develop for the second half of Saturday. Heavy rain is possible overnight, but should begin to pull away into Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 60s.

