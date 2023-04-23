First Alert Forecast: Frost Tonight & A Cooler Week Ahead

By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Frost is possible tonight followed by below average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Widespread lows in the 30s under clear skies will bring a chance of frost for all of the Mid...
Widespread lows in the 30s under clear skies will bring a chance of frost for all of the Mid State.(WSMV)

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. Monday. Be sure to cover any plants you want to protect and remember to bring any outdoor pets inside tonight. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s all across the Mid State so it will be a chilly start to the work week.

Temperatures rise pretty quickly by the afternoon. Highs for the day will top out in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the 60s once again. Rain chances increase after Tuesday.

Showers are possible to start off the day Wednesday. Showers may push out by mid-afternoon and highs remain in the middle 60s.

Showers and storms are once again possible for the second half of Thursday. The threat of severe weather looks very low.

Some showers linger into Friday morning, but it likely doesn’t rain all day. Highs will be closer to 70 on Friday.

Showers develop for the second half of Saturday. Heavy rain is possible overnight, but should begin to pull away into Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 killed in crash in Moore County
Fire at Avalon Apartments in Hermitage
Nashville fire crews battle heavy smoke, flames at apartment in Hermitage
Daryl Hayes
Church members in shock about pastor’s arrest on child sex charges
Fatal shooting scene
Suspect at large following fatal overnight Nashville shooting

Latest News

wsmv first alert forecast
Sunday morning First Alert forecast
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Frosty Monday morning and cool days ahead
Temperatures will drop into the 30s for Southern Kentucky leading to patchy areas of frost.
First Alert Forecast: Cool Nights Ahead
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update