Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old girl found safe
The girl was found minutes after the alert was issued.
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-month-old girl on Sunday morning.
Avah Richmond had gone missing Saturday in Hartsville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Minutes after the alert was issued, TBI said Avah had been found safe in Trousdale County.
Investigators said she was traveling with 42-year-old Ryan Richmond, who was taken into custody.
