Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old girl found safe

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-month-old girl on Sunday morning.

Avah Richmond had gone missing Saturday in Hartsville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Minutes after the alert was issued, TBI said Avah had been found safe in Trousdale County.

UPDATE: Great news! Thanks to the quick work of so many, Avah Richmond has been located in Trousdale County and is safe.



Ryan Richmond was taken into custody without incident.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/O51vE4scku — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 23, 2023

Investigators said she was traveling with 42-year-old Ryan Richmond, who was taken into custody.

TBI said Avah may be with 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond traveling in a dark green spray-painted Dodge pickup truck. (TBI)

