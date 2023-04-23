2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill

Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.(Source: Draper City Government via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRAPER, UTAH (AP) — Two dangerously unstable homes whose occupants were ordered to evacuate six months ago collapsed down a hill Saturday in suburban Salt Lake City.

No one was injured when the unoccupied houses on the edge of the hill broke apart early in the day in Draper, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City. Officials say the homes had been in danger due to sliding that resulted from shifting ground and breaks in their foundations.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

WARNING: PROFANITY - Unstable homes broke apart early in the morning in Draper, Utah. (City of Draper, Utah via The Associated Press)

Two other nearby residences were evacuated for safety reasons afterward. With the winter snowpack melting amid the spring thaw, authorities said other homes in the neighborhood will also be evaluated.

The collapses were documented in videos taken by police officers and firefighters, who went to the scene after sections of a retaining wall holding back soil fell apart and the homes began making noises.

Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.(Source: Draper City Government via CNN)

At one, metal fell from the porch ceiling moments before the second story fell backward down the hill. The other home sank downward and slid down the slope, leaving little left of the structure.

City officials had issued an evacuation order in late October and said they followed up with the developer, Edge Homes, for months on engineering studies of the stability of the area.

Edge Homes did not immediately respond to a call and text message seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Freedle, right, was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.
Portland father, coach dies in I-65 crash involving 4 semis
Fire at Tanger Outlets construction site
Fire reported at under-construction Tanger Outlets in Antioch
Michele Flynn, 69, was arrested Thursday for allegedly disrupting a House session.
Protester arrested after allegedly shouting during Tennessee House session
Robert Capes
Dickson County middle school teacher charged with sexual battery
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 killed in crash in Moore County

Latest News

Temperatures will drop into the 30s for Southern Kentucky leading to patchy areas of frost.
First Alert Forecast: Cool Nights Ahead
Major damage at Hermitage apartments after fire
Major damage at Hermitage apartments after fire
Fire at Avalon Apartments in Hermitage
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say