Weekend food festival set to take over Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An event happening this weekend is giving food lovers a chance to enjoy cuisine from various cultures.

It’s happening during the first-ever Food Festival at Hadley Park hosted by the Nashville Black Market.

“I think for us to bring this together and celebrate this in middle Tennessee, is something that’s so special. I think we have a lot of anticipation for people coming from all over the states to be with us,” said Darius McDonald, Director of Operations for the Nashville Black Market.

The two-day event will feature 30 vendors with different types of food, including vegan and gluten-free options. Organizers say the event will celebrate black chefs and black culinary professionals.

“There’s a huge connection in the black culture as it pertains to food. There’s been a lot of recipes, a lot of heart, a lot of passion, and a lot of soul that’s been passed down throughout the generations by way of food and what happens in the kitchen,” said McDonald.

McDonald says this event will give you a chance to help support the group’s main goal.

“Our primary mission is to place intentional focus on developing ecosystems for black entrepreneurs to translate their products and services to the masses,” said McDonald.

The group is known for organizing events like the Black History Month Expo and the Friday Night Market at the Nashville Farmer’s Market.

“We’ve been able to provide a platform for the amplification and empowerment and really equipping of a lot of black businesses and black families and celebrating dreams, art, and sound,” said McDonald.

Their goal to provide access to black businesses and entrepreneurs as well as to bridge the gap among many disparities has captured the attention of professionals in other parts of the U.S. and globally.

“People want to know how to intentionally source, cultivate, and amplify black businesses in their community. They want help to put real visibility into the black community,” said McDonald.

The Nashville Black Market is also planning to open a retail store in the next few weeks.

