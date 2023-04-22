TN legislative session ends Friday with no major gun reform

Over 75 gun bills have gone through the state legislature and only a handful have passed.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s legislative session ended on Friday.

The session without any major gun reform.

Many rallies and protests have taken place in favor of stricter gun laws at the Tennessee State Capitol since the tragic shooting at The Covenant School that left six dead.

Over 75 gun bills have gone through the state legislature and only a handful have passed. Many are deferred to the next session which will start in January 2024.

Governor Bill Lee has pushed gun reform by way of “improving” the state’s existing “Order of Protection” law.

Lee recently released his proposal for changes to the “Order of Protection” law by adding petitions for temporary mental health orders of protection. Lee said he wants this new law to strengthen safety and, at the same time, preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

However, GOP lawmakers are pushing back against his proposal for petitions for a temporary mental health order.

They say any red flag law is a non-starter and want to find ways to stop people from hurting the public while preserving the Second Amendment. They added they’re willing to work with Lee on a law that fits that framework.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Freedle, right, was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.
Portland father, coach dies in I-65 crash involving 4 semis
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
Tenn. GOP lawmaker resigns after investigation into workplace harassment
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Franklin, Tennessee
Nashville suburb ranked top 5 best in U.S. for city-like living, report says
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

Latest News

MNPD looking for two women involved in hit-and-run
MNPD looking for two women involved in hit-and-run
Downtown Nashville ticketing concerns
Downtown Nashville ticketing concerns
Gun control unlikely as lawmakers wrap up work
Gun control unlikely as lawmakers wrap up work
Chime account restored
Chime account restored
Police search for Hermitage bank robber
Police search for Hermitage bank robber