New exhibit in Nashville honors New Edition’s 40th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An iconic R&B group stopped in Music City this week to receive a huge honor.

New Edition, known for hits like “Telephone Man,” and “Still in Love” now have an exhibit marking their 40th anniversary at the National Museum of African American Music.

“New Edition is 40 years strong, 40 years powerful and 40 years determined to be the best supergroup that we can possible be,” said group member Bobby Brown.

Currently the group’s “Legacy Tour” is underway. The group’s next stops include shows in Colorado and Utah.

“It means everything to us. We have been working hard at maintaining our status in this industry,” Brown said. “We take pride in everything that we do as far as concerts are concerned. So, it just helps us out by staying positive.”

The group performed Sunday at Bridgestone Arena alongside artists like Guy, Tank and Keith Sweat.

“The Nashville show was great. We had a great time. There were a lot of people out there,” Brown said. “It had a diverse audience. Everybody came out so it was a beautiful situation.”

Brown said it was wonderful to see the exhibit now in place at NMAAM.

“I’ve seen the whole place. I think it’s a beautiful museum,” Brown said. “I think everything about it is well deserved for those artists that get to see it and get to be part of it. I think it’s beautiful.”

Brown said touring after all of these years requires focus and moving slowly, especially while also handling other obligations.

“You take your time with it. You make sure you give your attention to each and every part of your life,” Brown said. “I pay attention to my family, I pay attention to my business, and I pay attention to what New Edition means to the world.”

