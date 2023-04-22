Nashville fire crews battle heavy smoke, flames at apartment in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at 3501 Andrew Jackson Way. Callers advised the apartment building was on fire.

When crews arrived to the scene on Saturday afternoon, there was heavy smoke and flames.

EMS crews are assessing patients that may have jumped from a balcony.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and assess the units to start their first searches.

Officials said this is an active scene.

This story is developing. WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information is available.

Here’s a Timelapse from our @WSMV tower cam. Nashville fire crews battled heavy smoke and flames at an apartment in Hermitage. I’m no longer seeing smoke so let’s hope it is now under control. #fire pic.twitter.com/YrMcxTeds6 — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) April 22, 2023

