How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a show that happens every year, usually between January and mid-April, and it lasts for several days.

Although the Lyrid meteor shower has already started, it will be at its peak this weekend.

If you want to watch the meteor shower, you may want to take the following steps:

Find a dark spot with the least amount of city lights possible.

Lie down flat on your back and look straight up. There’s really no direction.

Although the shower can be seen with a naked eye, a telescope and binoculars will also help get a great view too.

Because of rain and clouds when the meteor shower was at its peak, Friday wasn’t the best night to go out and watch.

However, on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday before dawn there will be perfect viewing conditions.

The weather that night will be chilly as temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s. People should be able to see around 10 to 15 meteors an hour.

If you miss it this weekend, the Lyrid meteor shower will continue through April 29.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.