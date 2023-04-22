Gov. Lee to call special session to ‘strengthen public safety’

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee(Action News 5)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday night he will convene a special session to pass legislation that will strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.

The call for the special session comes after the General Assembly adjourned for the year without considering the governor’s “Order of Protection” legislation which he announced last week or any other gun control bills introduced after the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

“After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights,” Lee said in a statement. “There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons. We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.”

Lee said in the release that additional details and the issuing of an official call will come in the coming days.

“I look forward to continued partnership with the General Assembly as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe,” Lee said.

