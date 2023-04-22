First Alert Forecast: Much cooler weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain has pushed out but colder air has taken over the Midstate. Expect temperatures to stay in the 60s all weekend, even into next week.

THIS WEEKEND

Despite the sunshine today, it’s going to be a cooler than average day. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies-- perfect for viewing the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower!-- but it will be chilly as temperatures fall into the 40s late tonight into the overnight hours.

Sunday will be even cooler with highs only topping off in the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures get even colder heading into the 30s early Monday morning. Many spots will be around or even below freezing with some patchy frost possible.

COOLER WEATHER ALL WEEK

Normally, we should be in the mid-70s for this time of year but all week long, we won’t break out of the 60s for high temperatures. Lows will generally be in the 40s.

We’ll stay in the mid 60s Monday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds build back in Tuesday ahead of our next weather-maker.

Expect scattered showers throughout the day on Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.