First Alert Forecast: Cool Nights Ahead

Frost is Possible for Some Tonight & Monday Morning
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Frost is possible for some tonight before a decent Sunday forecast

FROST POTENTIAL

Temperatures will drop into the 30s for Southern Kentucky leading to patchy areas of frost.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s for Southern Kentucky leading to patchy areas of frost.(WSMV)

The first half of tonight will feature mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and lower 40s. Frost is possible in Southern Kentucky where Frost Advisories are in effect.

Clouds will thicken by the morning, and isolated showers cannot be ruled out early on. For the afternoon tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A COOLER WEEK AHEAD

Highs will run below average for the entirety of the next work week. Monday will start off in the 30s with a widespread frost potential. The afternoon will feature sunny skies, but highs will only rise into the low & middle 60s.

Clouds build back in Tuesday ahead of our next Weathermaker. Highs stay in the middle 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday.

More showers are possible for the second half of Thursday, and Friday more scattered shower are in the forecast with highs still in the 60s.

Saturday, showers are possible early on, but the second half of the day may dry out. Check back for updates throughout the week!

