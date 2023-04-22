Dozens of vehicles parked on Nashville marathon route towed overnight
Police said nearly 70 vehicles were towed from the course.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of cars were towed the night before the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday.
Metro Police said 66 vehicles were left parked on the marathon route and were consequently towed overnight. Police released a notice the night before that ‘No Parking’ signs would be scattered along the 26.2-mile course.
The signs will be in effect throughout the race’s entirety. Police urged the public to keep an eye out for them to avoid being towed.
Last year, police said they towed 96 vehicles.
Those whose cars were towed as a result of parking on the marathon route are asked to call 615-862-7146 for information on their car’s location.
