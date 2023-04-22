Dozens of vehicles parked on Nashville marathon route towed overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of cars were towed the night before the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday.

Metro Police said 66 vehicles were left parked on the marathon route and were consequently towed overnight. Police released a notice the night before that ‘No Parking’ signs would be scattered along the 26.2-mile course.

The signs will be in effect throughout the race’s entirety. Police urged the public to keep an eye out for them to avoid being towed.

Saturday's a big day for the 20k+ runners taking part in the annual St. Jude Rock'n'Roll marathon. Please keep an eye out for the NO PARKING signs along the 26.2 mile course. Vehicles in those NO PARKING areas will be towed beginning late tonight and into early Sat morning. pic.twitter.com/u4ljWA3E4Z — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 21, 2023

Last year, police said they towed 96 vehicles.

Those whose cars were towed as a result of parking on the marathon route are asked to call 615-862-7146 for information on their car’s location.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.