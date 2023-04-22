Big Machine Music City Grand Prix reveals musical lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announced a hit-filled mix of musical talent who will be performing as part of the NTT Indycar Series weekend from Aug. 4-6.

Race fans and music lovers will have the chance to experience the best and brightest on the track and on the stages.

The artists who will be performing include the following:

Flo Rida

Vince Neil

Chris Janson

Megan Moroney

Gavin DeGraw

Tim Dugger

Frank Ray

Dillon Carmichael

Jay Demarcus

Jason Crabb

Mae Estes

Ryan Griffin

Zoee

Connor McCutcheon

American Blonde

Neon Union

Consumed by Fire

Sixwire

DJ Hush

More special guests will be announced later on.

“Music has been a big part of the experience since we launched in 2021 and this year is no different. We are bringing fans the best and brightest artists on the scene today,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “Music programming will take place on the iHeartRadio FanZone stage during daytime hours Friday through Sunday, with our Freedom Friday evening concert kicking the weekend off in a big way on the main stage.”

Tickets start at $139 per person. Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.

