Big Machine Music City Grand Prix reveals musical lineup


Grand Prix 2023 Artist lineup
Grand Prix 2023 Artist lineup(Grand Prix)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announced a hit-filled mix of musical talent who will be performing as part of the NTT Indycar Series weekend from Aug. 4-6.

Race fans and music lovers will have the chance to experience the best and brightest on the track and on the stages.

The artists who will be performing include the following:

  • Flo Rida
  • Vince Neil
  • Chris Janson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Gavin DeGraw
  • Tim Dugger
  • Frank Ray
  • Dillon Carmichael
  • Jay Demarcus
  • Jason Crabb
  • Mae Estes
  • Ryan Griffin
  • Zoee
  • Connor McCutcheon
  • American Blonde
  • Neon Union
  • Consumed by Fire
  • Sixwire
  • DJ Hush

More special guests will be announced later on.

“Music has been a big part of the experience since we launched in 2021 and this year is no different. We are bringing fans the best and brightest artists on the scene today,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “Music programming will take place on the iHeartRadio FanZone stage during daytime hours Friday through Sunday, with our Freedom Friday evening concert kicking the weekend off in a big way on the main stage.”

Tickets start at $139 per person. Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.

