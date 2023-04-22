1 killed in crash in Moore County
Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle crash on Highway 82.
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 82 near Toby Lane on Friday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. just south of the Bedford County line.
Highway 82 was closed during the investigation by the troopers.
