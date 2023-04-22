1 killed in crash in Moore County

Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle crash on Highway 82.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 82 near Toby Lane on Friday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. just south of the Bedford County line.

Highway 82 was closed during the investigation by the troopers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Freedle, right, was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.
Portland father, coach dies in I-65 crash involving 4 semis
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
Tenn. GOP lawmaker resigns after investigation into workplace harassment
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Franklin, Tennessee
Nashville suburb ranked top 5 best in U.S. for city-like living, report says
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

Latest News

Gun control unlikely as lawmakers wrap up work
TN women juggle jobs, babysitters to push for stricter gun laws at Capitol
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee to call special session to ‘strengthen public safety’
MNPD looking for two women involved in hit-and-run
MNPD looking for two women involved in hit-and-run
Downtown Nashville ticketing concerns
Downtown Nashville ticketing concerns