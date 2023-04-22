1 killed in crash in Moore County

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 82 near Toby Lane on Friday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. just south of the Bedford County line.

Highway 82 was closed during the investigation by the troopers.

