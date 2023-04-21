Woman raises $50K ahead of St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - About 25,000 registered runners and more than 1,500 St. Jude Heroes will participate in the 2023 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville over the weekend.

The runners will start at 8th and Broadway, and they will finish at Nissan Stadium.

St. Jude Heroes Suzy Meade from Nashville and Sue Henderson of Evansville, Indiana have fundraised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Meade was 39 years old when she started running.

“My mother loved to run,” said Meade, the now 52-year-old Office Administrator. “I remember being 11 years old and her asking me to come with her. About a block in I’d say, ‘forget it, I’m going home!’”

Meade and her husband target several races including this year’s race. After many races — including 50 half marathons and four full marathons — Meade and her husband Ed have raised more than $50,000 for St. Jude through their racing efforts.

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville will have 11 events including the following:

26.2-mile foot race and wheelchair race

13.1-mile foot race and wheelchair race

10k foot race

5k foot race

1 Mile

Kids Rock

Doggie Dash

There will also be live music at the Expo and more than 25 bands along the course. Finish line bands will have Runaway June as the headliner alongside Greg Pratt and Angie Rey.

