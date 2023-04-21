Woman locked out of banking app gets account restored after WSMV4 investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When WSMV4 Investigates last spoke with Tia Pugh, she was convinced that more than $2,000 deposited in her Chime banking app was gone after the company suspended her account in early March.

“I could have just gone outside and threw it in the air if I knew they were just going to take it like this,” Pugh said.

Chime put a hold on her account after Pugh transferred $1,500 from her personal banking account with First Horizon Bank. For the next several weeks, Pugh said she kept trying to communicate with the company and verify her identity, as well as the source of the flagged deposit as instructed in a series of emails with Chime.

“They want me to send a picture holding my ID beside my face. They want me to send a picture with a piece of paper showing the date and send a picture of my social security card,” Pugh said. “I did everything.”

With her efforts to regain access to her account failing, Pugh turned to WSMV4 Investigates for help.

Four days after the report aired detailing Pugh’s trouble and highlighting other complaints filed against Chime with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Purch received an email from the company.

The subject line read: “Your Account Has Been Re-enabled!.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” Pugh told WSMV4 Investigates. “I can’t describe the feeling.”

Prior to the report airing, Pugh said she also sent the company one last document, her March bank statement from First Horizon, trying to prove once again where the flagged deposit originated.

Pugh said she’s convinced that last piece of paper wasn’t the reason Chime freed up her cash.

“I don’t believe this would have been possible without help honestly,” Pugh said.

She said shortly after the email from Chime landed in her inbox, she withdrew her money, closed the account and deleted the company’s app from her phone.

As far as the money goes, Pugh said she already put the cash to good use.

“The next day I started to pay back my bills, my cell phone, insurance, some credit cards,” Pugh said. “And I even paid for a couple of things for my mom.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.