Vehicle crashes into Leoma Fire Station
Fire station and equipment damaged after car crashes through front of building.
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire station in Lawrence County was damaged after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the station.
Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said a vehicle left Highway 43 just after noon Friday and crashed into the Leoma Fire Station.
Authorities said one person was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The fire station and equipment also sustained significant damage.
The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
