Vehicle crashes into Leoma Fire Station

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire station in Lawrence County was damaged after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the station.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said a vehicle left Highway 43 just after noon Friday and crashed into the Leoma Fire Station.

Authorities said one person was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire station and equipment also sustained significant damage.

The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

