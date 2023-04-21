Vehicle crashes into Leoma Fire Station

Fire station and equipment damaged after car crashes through front of building.
A car ran off Highway 43 and crashed into the Leoma Fire Station shortly after noon on Friday.
A car ran off Highway 43 and crashed into the Leoma Fire Station shortly after noon on Friday.(Lawrence County Fire & Rescue)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire station in Lawrence County was damaged after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the station.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said a vehicle left Highway 43 just after noon Friday and crashed into the Leoma Fire Station.

Authorities said one person was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire station and equipment also sustained significant damage.

The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Posted by Lawrence County Fire & Rescue Tennessee on Friday, April 21, 2023

