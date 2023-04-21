TN Comptroller: ‘Major mismanagement’ of finances found at Coffee Co. nonprofit

An investigative report spells out eight serious findings from the executive director’s management of the foundation.
By Caleb Wethington
Apr. 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has found “major mismanagement” of finances and more at a Coffee County nonprofit in Manchester.

The Comptroller’s Office reports an investigation revealed a series of issues with the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation which provides drug inpatient and outpatient therapy, testing, and other services.

An investigative report from the office spells out eight serious findings from the executive director’s management of the foundation. Those findings are summarized below:

  • The Internal Revenue Service assessed the foundation $235,922 in penalties and interest for failing to pay payroll taxes and file IRS forms timely. These problems began prior to 2014.
  • The executive director improperly expended $224,698 of SBA COVID-19 relief funds on the late payment of payroll taxes.
  • The executive director made questionable discretionary payments to himself and employees for unused leave and comp time balances totaling $155,417.
  • The executive director made improper payments to himself and other employees totaling $45,386. The executive director overpaid himself $6,526.
  • The executive director submitted the same expenditures totaling $7,684 for reimbursement to at least two different grants.
  • The foundation received questionable grant funds totaling $17,381.
  • The executive director submitted incorrect information to the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 funding.
  • The executive director maintained inaccurate and incomplete financial records.

“While the executive director’s mismanagement is apparent, the foundation’s board must also share the blame,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “During our investigation, we determined the board has not held any meetings since November 2021. The board also held no meetings in 2020. The board has clearly allowed the executive director to have too much control without the proper oversight of operations and finances.”

The office shared the results of the investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee and the Office of the District Attorney General of the 14th Judicial District. Click here to view the entire investigative report.

