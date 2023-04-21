Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Lebanon man

David Pruett was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. leaving his home.
David Pruett was last seen leaving his Lebanon home around 2 p.m. Thursday going to the store.
David Pruett was last seen leaving his Lebanon home around 2 p.m. Thursday going to the store.(Lebanon Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Lebanon.

Lebanon Police said David Pruett, 75, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday leaving his home and headed to the store. He was wearing a white polo and black shorts. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Honda Ridgeline with Tennessee license plate 960 BHGD.

Police said Pruett is 6′3″ and weighs 302 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lebanon Police said Pruett has early-stage dementia.

If you see Pruett or know where he may be, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323, ext. 0, or call 800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

