Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Lebanon man

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Lebanon.

Lebanon Police said David Pruett, 75, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday leaving his home and headed to the store. He was wearing a white polo and black shorts. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Honda Ridgeline with Tennessee license plate 960 BHGD.

**SILVER ALERT**



Police said Pruett is 6′3″ and weighs 302 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lebanon Police said Pruett has early-stage dementia.

If you see Pruett or know where he may be, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323, ext. 0, or call 800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

