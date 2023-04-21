Security company sees uptick in interest following Covenant School shooting

By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Middle Tennessee schools and churches are working to upgrade their security after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School.

Covenant Presbyterian Church and the school’s temporary location, Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, have armed security guards to help keep people safe.

Robert Young is a retired Metro Police officer and owner of Covert Results, an armed security company.

Young said before the shooting at Covenant, his company did not have any security guards placed in schools.

Now his workers are keeping Covenant students and church members secure, along with about 10 other schools.

Young said he continues to get daily calls from school and church leaders asking for safety advice.

“There are obvious needs,” Young explained. “You do need cameras, it’s great to have the bulletproof film, but out of everything that’s out there, a physical deterrent – a physical person like myself, or one of my officers, or anyone with officer experience, that is what you need that is the immediate solution. It is the deterrent.”

Young says people at The Covenant School went through active shooter training months before the shooting.

He believes having that plan in place, saved lives.

