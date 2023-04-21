Rideshare drivers calling for designated Broadway pick up spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With summer concert and event season quickly approaching, many people turn to rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft to get around town safely.

However, drivers say efforts to safely pick up passengers in some parts of downtown Nashville have resulted in them racking up hundreds of dollars in tickets.

WSMV4 first told you about this issue in November. Tickets for people stopped in a fire lane or tow away zone more than doubled from August to September. It peaked in the month of October with nearly 1,300 given out.

The city said the tickets are part of their effort to make downtown safer for all drivers. Meanwhile, some rideshare drivers feel targeted.

Derek Lundgren loves driving people around downtown Nashville for Uber, but he has received multiple tickets this year doing his job.

“To be taking $300 out of my pocket when I am barely making ends meet seems evil,” Lundgren said.

Lundgren got two tickets within a week of each other for being in a fire lane or tow away zone. He said they came from NDOT enforcement officers while picking up passengers.

“Even if it is a duck and roll situation, they will take a picture of your license plate and send you a ticket in the mail,” Lundgren said.

Drivers said the reason they are stopping illegally is because there is no designated space downtown for them to pick people up.

Uber driver Tracy Lang said drivers have asked the city to establish a rideshare loading zone for Broadway and are considering suing for all the tickets.

“We don’t want to, but when half of our pay is going to pay the city for us doing a job that handles tourism and taking people to work, something needs to be done,” Lang said.

A sign in downtown Nashville designating the rideshare parking area. (WSMV)

NDOT told WSMV4 its goal is to provide a safe and efficient experience for all modes of travel in Nashville. NDOT said enforcing parking regulations is an important part of that effort.

WSMV4 asked NDOT if if is considering the drivers’ request for a designated rideshare loading zone. NDOT said there are already loading zones on Broadway that musicians and other workers use.

“NDOT is also working in partnership with WeGo Transit, TDOT, and Downtown Nashville Partnership on a Downtown Nashville Neighborhood Traffic Project — Connect Downtown study — to improve access to downtown,” Sissy Muro Juarez with NDOT said. “The study is in its final engagement phase and recommendations from the study will be presented in the coming months.”

