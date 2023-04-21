Putnam Co. man hospitalized after losing house, camper to fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man was taken to the hospital after a housefire on Thursday afternoon, according to the Putnam County Fire Department.

According to a press release, a homeowner was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center after a fire claimed his house, camper and surrounding equipment.

Putnam Co. Fire said they responded to the house fire on Water Plant Road outside of the Baxter area just after 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the house, as well as a camper, tractor, and multiple trucks on fire.

Crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire until the danger was minimized as spot fires were in the brush and grass areas due to the wind. The Tennessee Department of Forestry was called to assist due to the brush fire and weather conditions, the press release said.

PCFD said the homeowner told them he was asleep at the time of the fire and awoke to find his house on fire. He said he was able to escape the house through a secondary entrance to his bedroom.

He was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for evaluation and an update on his condition is unavailable at this time, according to the fire department.

PCFD says the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the house, camper and surrounding equipment were a total loss.

