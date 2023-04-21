Police: Naked man attempts to break into Red Boiling Springs City Hall

He allegedly tried to break into city hall, “In nothing on but socks,” police said.
Apr. 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Red Boiling Springs Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly tried to break into city hall, “In nothing on but socks.”

Police say, James Whalen, 31, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to punch and kick the glass doors of city hall to enter the building while he was naked.

An officer eventually found Whalen, who at that point had found clothes and took him into custody for public intoxication, according to police.

After investigating further, Chief James Killmon says he was made aware of the video footage of Whalen’s attempted break-in in the nude.

He was charged with indecent exposure and attempted burglary; he’s being housed in the Macon County Jail pending bond.

