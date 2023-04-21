Police: Man robs Fifth Third Bank in Hermitage
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Hermitage on Friday morning.
Metro Police said the robbery happened just before 10 a.m. The man gave a teller a note demanding money, but no weapon was seen, according to police.
MNPD and the FBI continue to investigate. If you know where he is, you’re urged to contact police at 615-742-7463.
