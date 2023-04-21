Police: Man robs Fifth Third Bank in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Hermitage on Friday morning.

Metro Police said the robbery happened just before 10 a.m. The man gave a teller a note demanding money, but no weapon was seen, according to police.

MNPD and the FBI continue to investigate. If you know where he is, you’re urged to contact police at 615-742-7463.

This man robbed 5/3 Bank's 5550 Old Hickory Blvd branch in Hermitage just before 10 a.m. He gave a teller a note demanding money. No weapon was seen. Know who he is? Pls📞615-742-7463. MNPD & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/JSLNETnqmH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 21, 2023

