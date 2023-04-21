Over $1.6M approved to help Tennesseans impacted by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than $1.6 million in federal assistance has been approved for Tennesseans impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms from March 31 to April 1.

It’s been two weeks since Tennessee was granted a major disaster declaration for those storms from the last day of March into April and now, more than $1.6 million has been approved for homeowners, renters and business owners throughout the state.

According to a press release, this assistance includes FEMA grants for individuals and families, and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

If you’re a homeowner, renter, or business owner who had damage and losses from the storms, you have until Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to apply for FEMA assistance and SBA disaster loans.

FEMA says its Individual Assistance program for those whose homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable is key to the recovery effort in Tennessee.

“The program, which is offered to eligible survivors in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties, aims to keep tornado impacted communities intact. It will continue to provide support as survivors proceed through their longterm recovery,” FEMA said.

Here’s a breakdown of the federal assistance approved for Tennessee survivors thus far:

$1,454,806 under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program, including: $1,239,152 approved for housing assistance. $215,654 approved for other needs such as medical and dental expenses, childcare, moving and storage, and other essential storm-related expenses

$149,600 approved in SBA disaster loans.

Lastly, FEMA adds, “Disaster Recovery Centers began opening April 16 in the storm-damaged areas to provide survivors with information and advice about community, state and federal agencies that may assist them. State, FEMA and SBA specialists at the centers also help survivors update their existing FEMA applications and complete their SBA loan applications.”

If you live or own a business in any of the counties designated for assistance, you may visit any Disaster Recovery Center, click here for more.

