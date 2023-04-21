Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

The crash occurred on 101st Airborne Div. Parkway and Peachers Mill Road.
The crash occurred on 101st Airborne Div. Parkway near Peachers Mill Road on Thursday night.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck late Thursday night in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, a motorcycle and a Ford F-150 crashed on 101st Airborne Division Pkwy. and Peachers Mill Road around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in the crash and had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital.

The area was closed for most of the night as detectives investigated the incident and for crews to clear the wreckage from the scene.

2 teenagers arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in North Nashville

