Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck late Thursday night in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, a motorcycle and a Ford F-150 crashed on 101st Airborne Division Pkwy. and Peachers Mill Road around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in the crash and had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital.

The area was closed for most of the night as detectives investigated the incident and for crews to clear the wreckage from the scene.

