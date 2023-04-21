Missing 75-year-old Lebanon man found safe

David Pruett was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. leaving his home.
The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lebanon man.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police said the man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found.

Police said David Pruett was found safe in a social media post just after 11:30 p.m. He had last been seen around 2 p.m. Thursday leaving his home and headed to the store. He was wearing a white polo and black shorts. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Honda Ridgeline with Tennessee license plate 960 BHGD.

Police said Pruett is 6′3″ and weighs 302 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lebanon Police said Pruett has early-stage dementia.

If you see Pruett or know where he may be, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323, ext. 0, or call 800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

