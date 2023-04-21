Missing 75-year-old Lebanon man found safe

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police said the man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found.

Police said David Pruett was found safe in a social media post just after 11:30 p.m. He had last been seen around 2 p.m. Thursday leaving his home and headed to the store. He was wearing a white polo and black shorts. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Honda Ridgeline with Tennessee license plate 960 BHGD.

***UPDATE*** David has been located safely. — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) April 21, 2023

Police said Pruett is 6′3″ and weighs 302 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lebanon Police said Pruett has early-stage dementia.

If you see Pruett or know where he may be, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323, ext. 0, or call 800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

