Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Dickerson Pike crash

The 29-year-old faces charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, aggravated assault and child endangerment.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide by recklessness, among other charges in connection to a December 2022 fatal crash on Dickerson Pike.

Police say Johnathan Rucker Jr. 29, was charged on Friday following a crash on Dec. 14 that killed 28-year-old Francheliz Seda Rivera.

Rucker faces charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, aggravated assault and child endangerment. He’s currently being held in lieu of a $105,000 bond.

According to the original report from Metro Police, Rivera died after a two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at I-65. They said she was the passenger in an Oldsmobile Alero when, for reasons unknown, it crossed into the opposite lane of travel on the I-65 overpass and struck a Hyundai Sonata head-on.

Rivera wasn’t wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police, and was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

