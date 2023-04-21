Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Dickerson Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide by recklessness, among other charges in connection to a December 2022 fatal crash on Dickerson Pike.

Police say Johnathan Rucker Jr. 29, was charged on Friday following a crash on Dec. 14 that killed 28-year-old Francheliz Seda Rivera.

Rucker faces charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, aggravated assault and child endangerment. He’s currently being held in lieu of a $105,000 bond.

According to the original report from Metro Police, Rivera died after a two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at I-65. They said she was the passenger in an Oldsmobile Alero when, for reasons unknown, it crossed into the opposite lane of travel on the I-65 overpass and struck a Hyundai Sonata head-on.

Rivera wasn’t wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police, and was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.