House passes bill that would disband community oversight boards

Legislation now headed to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would disband police community oversight boards is headed to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted 67-19 in favor of disbanding the boards if they did not conform to the new legislation. The Senate previously approved the bill on April 6.

In Nashville, Davidson County voters initiated a charter amendment to create the board in 2018.

The move to create a Community Oversight Board in Nashville began shortly after the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons in February 2017 by a Metro Nashville Police officer. It continued to pick up steam a year later with the July 2018 shooting death of Daniel Hambrick by Officer Andrew Delke.

Voters approved the amendment to create the Community Oversight Board in November 2018. It was established to investigate allegations surrounding the Metro Nashville Police Department and the community with an unbiased perspective.

