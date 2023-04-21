House passes bill that would disband community oversight boards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would disband police community oversight boards is headed to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted 67-19 in favor of disbanding the boards if they did not conform to the new legislation. The Senate previously approved the bill on April 6.

In Nashville, Davidson County voters initiated a charter amendment to create the board in 2018.

The move to create a Community Oversight Board in Nashville began shortly after the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons in February 2017 by a Metro Nashville Police officer. It continued to pick up steam a year later with the July 2018 shooting death of Daniel Hambrick by Officer Andrew Delke.

Voters approved the amendment to create the Community Oversight Board in November 2018. It was established to investigate allegations surrounding the Metro Nashville Police Department and the community with an unbiased perspective.

During the discussion of HB 764, Speaker Sexton asked THP to remove a woman from the House gallery. Troopers state that she is being charged with “disrupting a public meeting.” Typically, if someone is asked to leave the gallery they can stay in the lobby. #tnleg pic.twitter.com/SltYpb9XJg — Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) April 20, 2023

