First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms tonight; Cooler weekend ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

THROUGH MORNING:

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity this evening. Nashville’s heaviest rain time window will be from 8 pm until 10 pm. Rain will exit Nashville to the east by midnight.

Cooler air will overtake the entire Mid-State by morning. Count on wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be unseasonably cool, with high temperatures in the 60s.

While there could be an isolated light shower Saturday afternoon, most areas will remain dry throughout.

A patch or two of frost will be possible well northwest and well east of Nashville on Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool.

MONDAY CHILL:

Frost will be more widespread Monday morning. It will be partly cloudy, with the afternoon high in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK RAIN CHANCES:

Clouds will increase on Tuesday with an isolated shower, high in the upper 60s.

Showers are likely Wednesday with the high again in the upper 60s.

Off-and-on rain will linger into Thursday and Friday of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

