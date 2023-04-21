First Alert Forecast: Rain Moving In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers & thunderstorms will expand in our area this afternoon & tonight. Much cooler weather will follow for the weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

Showers will build in from the west this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temperatures will drop from the mid 70s back into the 60s as rain develops in your area.

Rain and slightly cooler weather will overspread Nashville this afternoon. (WSMV)

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity this evening. Nashville’s heaviest rain time window will be from 8 pm until 10 pm. Rain will exit Nashville to the east by midnight.

Cooler air will overtake the entire Mid State by morning. Count on wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be unseasonably cool. We’ll have high temperatures in the 60s.

While there could be an isolated light shower Saturday afternoon, most areas will remain dry throughout.

A patch or two of frost will be possible well northwest and well east of Nashville on Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Frost will be more widespread Monday morning. It’ll be partly cloudy.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday.

Showers are likely Wednesday.

Off and on rain will linger into Thursday and Friday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.