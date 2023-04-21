First Alert Forecast: Rain to end the week and a weekend cool down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Showers and storms will slowly push back into the Mid State today starting out in west Middle Tennessee this morning. That moisture will march to the east and build into the Nashville area later this afternoon and this evening. There is no severe weather threat expected with any storms, but we could still see some decent downpours at times. Highs today will top off in the 70s.

More showers and storms are expected tonight and in total we’re expecting a half inch to 1.5″ of rain across the Mid State, though some localized areas could see a little more.

THIS WEEKEND

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday afternoon, but most of the area is expected to stay dry both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend temepratures look much lower with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cold enough to support patchy frost over northwest Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau.

NEXT WEEK

Monday morning will begin with some frost, so protect any outdoor plants you have. Highs on Monday top off in the mid 60s under plenty of sunshine.

More clouds build in on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon.

A few showers will be likely on Wednesday before we dry things out by Thursday.

