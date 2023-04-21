First Alert Forecast: Rain to end the week and a weekend cool down

Rain and storms return to the Mid State today, followed by a weekend cool down
Rain Timing
Rain Timing(none)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Showers and storms will slowly push back into the Mid State today starting out in west Middle Tennessee this morning.  That moisture will march to the east and build into the Nashville area later this afternoon and this evening.  There is no severe weather threat expected with any storms, but we could still see some decent downpours at times.  Highs today will top off in the 70s.

More showers and storms are expected tonight and in total we’re expecting a half inch to 1.5″ of rain across the Mid State, though some localized areas could see a little more.

THIS WEEKEND

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday afternoon, but most of the area is expected to stay dry both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend temepratures look much lower with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cold enough to support patchy frost over northwest Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau.

NEXT WEEK

Monday morning will begin with some frost, so protect any outdoor plants you have.  Highs on Monday top off in the mid 60s under plenty of sunshine.

More clouds build in on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon.

A few showers will be likely on Wednesday before we dry things out by Thursday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
Tenn. GOP lawmaker resigns after investigation into workplace harassment
Franklin, Tennessee
Nashville suburb ranked top 5 best in U.S. for city-like living, report says
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
2 teenagers arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in North Nashville

Latest News

Thursday evening First Alert forecast
Thursday evening First Alert forecast
WSMV Red Flag Warning
First Alert Forecast: Wild Fire Danger Today, Rain by Tomorrow
Pollen outlook
Some weekend relief from pollen
WSMV temps
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather through tomorrow