Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
Tenn. GOP lawmaker resigns after investigation into workplace harassment
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Alex Freedle, right, was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.
Portland father, coach dies in I-65 crash involving 4 semis
Franklin, Tennessee
Nashville suburb ranked top 5 best in U.S. for city-like living, report says
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Dickerson Pike crash
Rain and slightly cooler weather will overspread Nashville this afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Rain Moving In